KFC is capitalizing on football season with its own version of the most popular super bowl party food: bone-in chicken wings. The Colonel Sanders-approved finger food dubbed Kentucky Fried Wings come slathered in one of three different sauces: Buffalo, honey BBQ and Nashville hot.

You can get a six-piece order of wings for $5, a 12-piece for $9.99, a 24-piece for $18.99 and a 48-piece for $36.99. Because it’s such a massive order, the 48-piece is available for delivery only, but you can get everything else in-store.

Typically, game day wings come from pizza places and restaurants that specialize in them (like Wingstop or Buffalo Wild Wings). But wait times can get pretty long and when you’re hungry it’s tough to be patient. Being a fast food chain, KFC’s idea is to nix the lengthy wait time without sacrificing quality. You don’t even need to make a trip down the drive-thru unless you want to.

Now through Nov. 24, customers in the U.S. will get free delivery on orders of $12 or more when they order KFC through Grubhub or Seamless. The discount will be applied automatically, so you don’t need to use a code. The only foreseeable downside is that Kentucky Fried Wings are a limited-time-only product, so they won’t be available when Super Bowl Sunday rolls around. Let's leave this to the big guns though, because the biggest day in football deserves nothing less than the best buffalo wings in America.