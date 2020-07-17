Frozen desserts are one of the best ways to keep cool as we enter into the hottest days of the year. But sometimes, it’s too hot to even go to the best ice cream parlor in your state when you need a sweet treat fix. Luckily, you can create the perfect soft serve ice cream right in your own kitchen, and it's one of those desserts that requires frozen fruit, a couple of kitchen staples and nothing else.

Dessert Recipes That Are Difficult But Will Impress

There are three simple steps to follow in order to make your own ice cream at home while using ingredients you already have in your pantry. All you need is a container and a hand blender to do the job. This recipe is super customizable and can use any frozen fruit you have, including mango. And you can even swap out the almond milk for dairy, sugar for honey or any other common food swaps.

Ready to try and turn a childhood favorite snack, peanut butter and jelly into ice cream? We bet you are. And when you're done, you can also pair it with more easy desserts using five ingredients or fewer.

Peanut Butter & Jelly Soft Serve

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

10 ounces Frozen raspberries

1/2 cup Almond milk

6 tablespoons Sugar

1 teaspoon Peanut butter

Directions:

Add all the ingredients to a large mason jar or bowl.

Using an immersion blender, blend the ingredients together until you have reached your desired consistency.

Serve immediately.