4.5
2 ratings

Spicy Mango Coconut Soft Serve

July 17, 2020
Tropical flavors with a hint of spice
Spicy Mango Coconut Soft Serve
Elizaveta Galitckaia/Shutterstock

This recipe has a little bit of sweet mixed in with a little bit of heat. The hints of chili complement the fresh tropical flavors of mango and coconut to create this delicious cool dessert.

Recipe courtesy of the Institute of Culinary Education

Ready in
5 m
2 m
(prepare time)
3 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
171
Calories Per Serving
Notes

This recipe is just a jumping off point too – those making this at home can mix and match to make their favorite, you essentially need 10 oz. frozen fruit of choice, ½ cup dairy or dairy alternative of choice and 1 tsp mix-in.

Ingredients

  • 10 Ounces Frozen mango
  • 1/2 Cup Coconut milk
  • 6 Tablespoons Sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon Fresh cut chili

Directions

Add all the ingredients to a large mason jar or bowl.

Using an immersion blender, blend the ingredients together until you have reached your desired consistency.

Serve immediately.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving171
Total Fat6g10%
Sugar28gN/A
Saturated5g27%
Protein1g2%
Carbs30g10%
Vitamin A39µg4%
Vitamin C26mg29%
Vitamin E0.6mg4.3%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium13mg1%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)35µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)35µg9%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium20mg5%
Monounsaturated0.4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.1%
Phosphorus37mg5%
Polyunsaturated0.1gN/A
Potassium183mg4%
Sodium5mgN/A
Sugars, added19gN/A
Water80gN/A
Zinc0.2mg2%
Tags
best recipes
chili
coconut
mango
soft serve
spicy
sweet
Ice Cream