Spicy Mango Coconut Soft Serve

July 17, 2020
Elizaveta Galitckaia/Shutterstock
This recipe has a little bit of sweet mixed in with a little bit of heat. The hints of chili complement the fresh tropical flavors of mango and coconut to create this delicious cool dessert.
Recipe courtesy of the Institute of Culinary Education
Notes
This recipe is just a jumping off point too – those making this at home can mix and match to make their favorite, you essentially need 10 oz. frozen fruit of choice, ½ cup dairy or dairy alternative of choice and 1 tsp mix-in.
Ingredients
- 10 Ounces Frozen mango
- 1/2 Cup Coconut milk
- 6 Tablespoons Sugar
- 1 Teaspoon Fresh cut chili
Directions
Add all the ingredients to a large mason jar or bowl.
Using an immersion blender, blend the ingredients together until you have reached your desired consistency.
Serve immediately.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving171
Total Fat6g10%
Sugar28gN/A
Saturated5g27%
Protein1g2%
Carbs30g10%
Vitamin A39µg4%
Vitamin C26mg29%
Vitamin E0.6mg4.3%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium13mg1%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)35µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)35µg9%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium20mg5%
Monounsaturated0.4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.1%
Phosphorus37mg5%
Polyunsaturated0.1gN/A
Potassium183mg4%
Sodium5mgN/A
Sugars, added19gN/A
Water80gN/A
Zinc0.2mg2%