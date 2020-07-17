  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Peanut Butter & Jelly Soft Serve

July 17, 2020
PB&J on a cone
Peanut Butter & Jelly Soft Serve
Bozhena Melnyk/Shutterstock

This recipe will make you feel nostalgic and bring back good memories of eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for lunch. But now you can enjoy this treat in ice cream form.

Recipe courtesy of the Institute of Culinary Education

Ready in
5 m
2 m
(prepare time)
3 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
122
Calories Per Serving
Notes

This recipe is just a jumping off point too – those making this at home can mix and match to make their favorite, you essentially need 10 oz. frozen fruit of choice, ½ cup dairy or dairy alternative of choice and 1 tsp mix-in.

Ingredients

  • 10 Ounces Frozen raspberries
  • 1/2 Cup Almond milk
  • 6 Tablespoons Sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon Peanut butter

Directions

Add all the ingredients to a large mason jar or bowl.

Using an immersion blender, blend the ingredients together until you have reached your desired consistency.

Serve immediately.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving122
Total Fat1g2%
Sugar22gN/A
Saturated0.2g1.2%
Protein1g3%
Carbs28g9%
Vitamin A1µgN/A
Vitamin C19mg21%
Vitamin E1mg10%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium78mg8%
Fiber5g19%
Folate (food)17µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)17µg4%
Iron0.6mg3.5%
Magnesium20mg5%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.6mg3.9%
Phosphorus38mg5%
Polyunsaturated0.5gN/A
Potassium135mg3%
Sodium22mg1%
Sugars, added19gN/A
Water203gN/A
Zinc0.4mg3.2%
