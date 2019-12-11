When you have a query that can’t go unanswered, where do you turn? Google, the world’s most popular search engine, has released its much-anticipated Year in Search report featuring 2019’s hottest trending topics from news and entertainment to sports and more.

The Biggest Restaurant Trends of 2019

This data reflects the top searches in the U.S. only that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2019 as compared to 2018. To build out its lists, Google studied an aggregation of trillions of searches this year, used data from Google Trends and filtered out spam and repeat queries. The result? Tens of categories to reflect what people were hyped about this year, including food and beverage.

Drink recipes that saw a jump in popularity include the sex on the beach, hot tottie (though it’s actually spelled “toddy”), buttery nipple (butterscotch schnapps and Irish cream), sidecar, hot buttered rum, Aperol spritz, hurricane (dark rum, orange juice, passion fruit, grenadine, lime and simple syrup), mudslide (vodka, coffee liqueur and Irish cream) and Lynchburg lemonade (Jack Daniel’s and lemonade).

For food recipes, there was an increase in search traffic for shepherds pie, chicken parmigiana, ham glaze, charoset (a popular Passover dish), snickerdoodle cookies, chaffle (a waffle made of egg and cheese), chicken cacciatore, king cake, the cult-favorite Popeyes chicken sandwich and tater tot casserole — one of 25 childhood dinners you forgot existed.