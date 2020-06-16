If you’re a fan of Starbucks, you’re likely familiar with Refreshers — the chain’s fruity, non-coffee beverages. Just in time for summer, competitor Dunkin’ is releasing two drinks by the same name in two flavors: Strawberry Dragonfruit and Peach Passion Fruit.

Coronavirus Coffee Trends During Quarantine

Dunkin’ Refreshers will be available nationwide starting June 17. Each is made with iced green tea, flavored fruit concentrate and B vitamins at under 200 calories. If you'd like to try one, sippers can get a medium for $2 all day at participating Dunkin’ restaurants through July 28.

Because of coronavirus, Dunkin’ is currently limiting operations to drive-thru, carry-out, delivery and curbside pickup at select locations. Most locations across the country are open. Like many other restaurants, Dunkin' has also upped its safety and sanitation protocol, just one of the many COVID-19 changes restaurants had to make.