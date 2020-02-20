America runs on coffee, strawberry frosted doughnuts and egg sandwiches at Dunkin’. Grease, sugar and caffeine built the foundation of this beloved breakfast chain, but the tide is turning. When Feb. 26 rolls around, Dunkin’ will begin serving matcha lattes.

How Matcha Helped Me Quit Coffee for Good

For those who are unfamiliar with matcha, it’s green tea leaves in powder form. It contains almost as much caffeine as coffee, and keeps you energized longer. Matcha is a staple in Japanese culture, but it’s popularity in the U.S. has grown exponentially in recent years.



Courtesy of Dunkin'

The kind that Dunkin’ uses is reportedly high-quality and is sourced from Nishio, Japan. It comes with your choice of milk (almond, cream, skim or whole) and is served hot, iced or frozen. The innovation first launched in 2019 as part of a test in Springfield, Massachusetts, and Phoenix, Arizona, where the brand says it was highly successful.

Also on Feb. 26, Dunkin' will launch a new protein muffin with blueberries, cranberries, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds. It has 16 grams of protein. The Daily Meal has reached out to Dunkin' for additional nutrition facts, but no word yet. We can only assume it's on par with these so-called health foods you should avoid eating.