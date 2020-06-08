The restaurant industry was highly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic with an estimated loss of $240 billion in sales and the elimination of more than 510,000 seasonal summer jobs. To help alleviate unemployment in America, Dunkin’ recently announced it would hire up to 25,000 new team members.

Through the COVID-19 crisis, Dunkin’ kept approximately 90% of its stores open. Now, as more locations reopen, franchisees are looking to hire new staff ranging from entry-level to management, creating immediate jobs and key career skills for people across the U.S., a spokesperson told The Daily Meal in an email.

The chain is also beginning a new partnership with Southern New Hampshire University to offer an online college education at low cost to franchise employees looking to get their associate’s or bachelor’s degree in business, healthcare or communications.

