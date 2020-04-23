restaurant sales lost
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Food for Thought
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Food for Thought

Restaurant Industry Projected to Lose $240 Billion in Sales This Year Due to Coronavirus

April 23, 2020 | 11:11am
By
Restaurants are experiencing more loss than any other industry in the US
restaurant sales lost
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

New data shows that restaurants are projected to lose $240 billion by the end of the year due to the impact of coronavirus closures. The industry lost $30 billion in sales in March and is expected to lose more than $50 billion in April.

Companies and Industries That Are Hiring During the Coronavirus Pandemic

To get these figures, the National Restaurant Association conducted a survey of more than 6,500 restaurant operators between April 10 and April 16. Research shows that more than 8 million — or two out of three — restaurant employees have been laid off or furloughed, and four in 10 restaurants are closed.

Related
Coronavirus Pandemic: KFC, Chipotle, Starbucks and More Give BackEasy Dishes You Can Make With Pantry StaplesWhat Delivery Food America Is Ordering During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Additionally, 61% of restaurant operators say the existing federal relief won’t prevent more layoffs. If you or someone you know has been laid off because of coronavirus, here are 15 things you should do.

Can coronavirus spread through food? And other COVID-19 food questions answered