Restaurant Industry Projected to Lose $240 Billion in Sales This Year Due to Coronavirus

New data shows that restaurants are projected to lose $240 billion by the end of the year due to the impact of coronavirus closures. The industry lost $30 billion in sales in March and is expected to lose more than $50 billion in April.

To get these figures, the National Restaurant Association conducted a survey of more than 6,500 restaurant operators between April 10 and April 16. Research shows that more than 8 million — or two out of three — restaurant employees have been laid off or furloughed, and four in 10 restaurants are closed.

Additionally, 61% of restaurant operators say the existing federal relief won’t prevent more layoffs. If you or someone you know has been laid off because of coronavirus, here are 15 things you should do.