Summer is the busiest season for most restaurants, but more than 510,000 jobs that are typically added in the industry reportedly won’t be there this year due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Nation’s Restaurant Association, these positions would normally be filled by a wide demographic, including teenagers, college students, teachers and even retirees.

In recent research by the trade association, one half of adults surveyed said their first regular job was in the restaurant industry. However, first-time job seekers in 2020 might not have the option to become a hostess, server, bartender, cook and so on, and so forth.

Summer restaurant staffing typically begins in April, with top employment numbers in New York — the epicenter of coronavirus in the U.S. — followed by California, Texas, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina. This year, those same states combined to lose more than 2.5 million restaurant jobs in April alone.

Although restaurants have faced major loss during the pandemic, other industries are experiencing extreme hardship too. According to the Department of Labor, more than 30 million Americans are unemployed, and these jobs were most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.