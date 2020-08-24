If you’re not on TikTok, then chances are you missed Chipotle releasing their recipe for their cilantro-lime white rice. Yes, now you can recreate that herbaceous, irresistable base for your burrito bowls at home.

Fast Food Copycat Recipes for Chipotle, Taco Bell and More

First, you’ll need two staples that are probably already in your pantry: rice and salt. If you don’t have fresh limes, you can use a bottle of lime juice. For the freshest cilantro taste you can get, purchase a bunch of crisp cilantro and cook this rice before the herb wilts. Even though Chipotle’s TikTok doesn’t give exact proportions, you can use this copycat recipe to get started and adjust to your taste -- that's the glory of cooking at home.

To begin, cook a cup white rice. Though our copycat recipe calls to sautee the rice in oil and then boil the rice in chicken stock and salt, you can also just use salted water if you prefer. In a separate bowl, add two tablespoons of lime juice to half a bunch of chopped cilantro. You can also blend these ingredients with a garlic clove for a little extra flavor. Add the cilantro lime mixture to the cooked rice and salt to taste. Stir, and serve.

This isn’t the first time the Mexican grill has released staple menu recipes. In April, executive chef Chad Brauze made the restaurant’s guacamole on Instagram live, so all you need to do is cook up some perfectly-grilled steak, pile on the cheese, beans, salsa and sour cream, and you're on your way to your very own Chipotle at home.

Since many restaurants closed at the beginning of the pandemic, more people have been cooking at home in order to save money on eating out and to continue to practice social distancing. This is just one of many Mexican dishes you can make at home, and it doesn’t get much easier than four ingredients. The next time you’re thinking of dinner ideas, try these recipes with rice for delicious, hearty meals.