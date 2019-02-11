Guacamole
February 11, 2019
We’ve tracked down the most perfect guac recipe ever
This guacamole recipe, made with perfectly ripe avocados, lime, cilantro, chiles and red onion, is the perfect accompaniment to tortilla chips and Tex-Mex dishes. The key here is perfectly ripe avocados, they should be a bit soft to the touch. To speed up the ripening process, place rock-hard avocados in a paper bag with an apple or a banana for two to three days.
6
Servings
177
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients
- 3 ripe avocados, cut in half and pitted
- 1/4 large red onion, finely diced (more if you love onion)
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 2 limes, juiced
- 1 habanero pepper, seeded and finely diced
- 3 Tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Place avocado in a medium bowl. Use a fork or spoon to mash avocados until preferred consistency (some people like chunky, some prefer smooth). Stir in onion, garlic, lime juice, habanero and cilantro. Season with salt and pepper.
Nutritional Facts
Total Fat
15g
23%
Sugar
2g
N/A
Saturated Fat
2g
11%
Protein
3g
5%
Carbs
13g
4%
Vitamin A
16µg
2%
Vitamin B6
0.3mg
25.7%
Vitamin C
33mg
37%
Vitamin E
2mg
15%
Vitamin K
28µg
23%
Calcium
28mg
3%
Fiber
8g
32%
Folate (food)
87µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
87µg
22%
Iron
0.9mg
4.8%
Magnesium
34mg
8%
Monounsaturated
10g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
2mg
12%
Phosphorus
65mg
9%
Polyunsaturated
2g
N/A
Potassium
571mg
12%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.1mg
11.3%
Sodium
352mg
15%
Zinc
0.7mg
6.6%
