If you’ve ever wanted an elevated version of the Chick-fil-A you know and love, the time is here. Hot off the heels of new Smashburger meal kits, the fast food chicken chain launching one of its own. Starting May 4, Chick-fil-A will offer chicken parmesan meal kits with pre-measured ingredients and step-by-step instructions for you to make an easy dinner in under 30 minutes.

Queue up the menu for quarantine date night with Chick-fil-A’s chicken parmesan meal kit for two. It comes with two seasoned, breaded and pressure-cooked Original Chick-fil-A Chicken filets, marinara sauce, Italian-style cheeses and creamy garlic and lemon pasta. You can also customize the kit by swapping your protein for grilled or spicy filets.

To purchase one, head down the drive-thru at your local Chick-fil-A restaurant or place an order through the Chick-fil-A app, DoorDash, Uber Eats or Grubhub. Participation may vary by location, and pricing starts at $14.99 per kit.

To best serve customers at this time, Chick-fil-A is also selling its signature sauces in bulk for optimal at-home dipping because fried chicken is one of America's most-ordered delivery foods during the coronavirus pandemic.