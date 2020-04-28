Many dining rooms around the country are still closed because of coronavirus, so Smashburger is launching a meal kit to make eating at home feel like a restaurant. There are three options in total — two burgers and a chicken sandwich — complete with step-by-step instructions and pro tips from Smashburger chefs.

Burgers are among the dishes Americans are ordering out most amid the coronavirus pandemic, but with Smashburger's kits, you can recreate your fast food favs at home. The three meal kits include your choice of four Classic Smash Burgers, four Crispy Chicken Sandwiches or four Smoked Bacon Brisket Burgers — all of which come with Smash Tots. Price varies by location, ranging from $24.95 to $47.95.

Orders can be placed over the phone and at Smashburger.com for takeout and delivery. You can also make a donation on any takeout order or online via this link to feed COVID-19 frontliners across America. The chain will match every donation, dollar for dollar. To learn more about big names contributing to a greater good, here’s what Chipotle, KFC and other brands are doing to give back during the coronavirus pandemic.