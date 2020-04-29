The majority of America is still in self-quarantine to slow the spread of coronavirus, meaning dining out for date night is off the table. Creative couples are keeping the spark alive with innovative ideas to make dinner at home feel like a restaurant, but this “Chopped” themed date night takes the cake.

On April 25, the cooking show-inspired setup went viral on Twitter after actor and comedian George Elrod posted photos of an archway adorned with Christmas lights and paper letters spelling, “Welcome to Chopped.” The setup also included a table with picnic baskets in front of a TV airing “Chopped” and a mountain of ingredients, recipes and Antoni Porowski’s cookbook “Antoni in the Kitchen.”

“Stay safe everyone! Turns out we can’t cook! I made … a salad, and Justin made a questionable stir fry!” said Elrod, whose boyfriend crafted the experience.

My boyfriend made me a Chopped inspired date night ✨ pic.twitter.com/XXvrF1sy2F — George Elrod (@XoGossipGeorge) April 25, 2020

Another social media DIY date idea comes from comedian Allison Reese, whose wife, illustrator Allie Shapiro, created an at-home movie date complete with markered show times for popular films including “Honey Boy” and “The Lion King,” admission tickets and a concession stand stocked with everything from Pringles and popcorn to beer and whiskey.

My wife “took” me on a date to the movies. It was stupid cute and VERY expensive. 💜 pic.twitter.com/GiXoPPAGUP — Allison Reese (@monsterreese) April 24, 2020

A couple in the U.K. lit heart-shaped tea candles and had wine with Indian food at an exclusive, ticketed “mobile restaurant” in their van.

Had a lovely date night in the van tonight 😊 pic.twitter.com/euffDGWYU7 — Dolittle Campers (@CampersDolittle) April 22, 2020

And the children in another family curated a cozy backyard dinner for their parents with antipasti olives, salami and two types of cheeses; margherita and pesto or Sri Lankan chicken pizzas; and a selection of wine, beer, water or soft drinks from a makeshift bar made from a wooden pallet, chalk and a string of colored tassels.

The kids made us a date night... They didn't load the dishwasher but other than that 👌🏼💯 #lockdown #StayHome pic.twitter.com/AoNN0enIgH — Bryony Mole (@BryonyMole) April 23, 2020

Another thing you can do to keep the romance alive at home? Take a virtual class with your loved one. Here are cool online courses you can take right now to fill time in quarantine.