As we try to maneuver life through the coronavirus pandemic, there are those moments where you wish you can sit down in your favorite chain restaurant and enjoy a sweet cocktail or a glass of wine. But you don’t have to wait until restaurants open back up for dine-in to enjoy a delicious drink because The Cheesecake Factory has revealed the recipe to its Red Sangria online.

Recreate this refreshing drink right in your own kitchen using rich red wine with some simple ingredients you may find in your pantry or take a quick trip to the grocery store. With the combination of various fruits — from pineapples to oranges — this cocktail is the perfect summer beverage.

This recipe can serve about eight people so you can enjoy it with your significant other during date night while in quarantine or enjoy it as you’re watching happy shows on Netflix or having a virtual happy hour in your living room. And hey, maybe you can pair it with these other restaurant copycat recipes.

Red Sangria

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

1 Whole Orange

16 Pieces of Pineapple

1 Whole Apple

24 ounces Cabernet Sauvignon

6 ounces Riesling

3 ounces Spiced Rum

3 ounces Simple Syrup

3 ounces Cranberry Juice

3 ounces Mango Juice (or Guava Juice)

3 ounces Passion Fruit Juice (or Frozen Tropical Juice Concentrate)

1 pinch of Cinnamon

Soda water

Directions:

Cut the orange, pineapple and apple. Set aside for garnishing.

Combine ingredients except soda water in a pitcher. Cover and store in the refrigerator for 12 hours.

Fill glass with ice.

Fill glass with Sangria.

Top with a splash of Soda Water.

Garnish with a spoonful of fruit from the pitcher.