July 15, 2020 | 12:30pm
This Red Sangria recipe is the perfect summer beverage to wind down a long day. With the combination of fresh fruits and red wine, this drink is a tasty delight.
Ingredients
- 1 Whole Orange (already cut)
- 16 Pieces of Pineapple (already cut)
- 1 Whole Apple (already cut)
- 24 Ounces Cabernet Sauvignon
- 6 Ounces Riesling
- 3 Ounces Spiced Rum
- 3 Ounces Simple Syrup
- 3 Ounces Cranberry Juice
- 3 Ounces Mango Juice (or Guava Juice)
- 3 Ounces Passion Fruit Juice (or Frozen Tropical Juice Concentrate)
- 1 Pinch of Cinnamon
Directions
Cut the orange, pineapple and apple. Set aside for garnishing.
Combine ingredients in a pitcher. Cover and store in the refrigerator for 12 hours.
Fill glass with ice.
Fill glass with Sangria Base (stir base).
Top with a splash of Soda Water.
Garnish with a spoonful of fruit from the pitcher.