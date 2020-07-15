  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Red Sangria

July 15, 2020 | 12:30pm
Wine anyone?
Courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

This Red Sangria recipe is the perfect summer beverage to wind down a long day. With the combination of fresh fruits and red wine, this drink is a tasty delight.

 

Recipe Courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

Ready in
12 h 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
12 h
(cook time)
8
Servings

Ingredients

  • 1 Whole Orange (already cut)
  • 16 Pieces of Pineapple (already cut)
  • 1 Whole Apple (already cut)
  • 24 Ounces Cabernet Sauvignon
  • 6 Ounces Riesling
  • 3 Ounces Spiced Rum
  • 3 Ounces Simple Syrup
  • 3 Ounces Cranberry Juice
  • 3 Ounces Mango Juice (or Guava Juice)
  • 3 Ounces Passion Fruit Juice (or Frozen Tropical Juice Concentrate)
  • 1 Pinch of Cinnamon

Directions

Cut the orange, pineapple and apple. Set aside for garnishing.

Combine ingredients in a pitcher. Cover and store in the refrigerator for 12 hours.

Fill glass with ice.

Fill glass with Sangria Base (stir base).

Top with a splash of Soda Water.

Garnish with a spoonful of fruit from the pitcher.

Tags
best recipes
beverage
drink
red wine
sangria
wine