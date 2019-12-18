Arby’s has the meats — and now it has all-day brunch. The Atlanta-based chain is currently testing two new sandwiches at select locations in Ohio, both of which are stacked sky-high with the essentials: bacon, ham, avocado, egg, hash browns and more.

The first features smoked beef brisket topped with a freshly cracked egg, melted cheddar, a crispy potato cake and spicy avocado spread on a toasted brioche bun. So, basically it’s avocado toast, but better.

The second has thinly sliced smoked ham topped with an egg, cinnamon-sugar bacon, a crispy potato cake and creamy French toast sauce (whatever that means) on a toasted brioche bun. Both are literally so tall that we have no idea how anyone is supposed to fit them into their mouth.



Courtesy of Arby's

If you prefer lunch or dinner over breakfast, Arby’s is separately testing two new Southern Smokehouse BBQ sandwiches in Indiana and Kentucky. Both are built with brisket, barbecue sauce and crispy onion strings with either coleslaw or mac and cheese on a sweet cornbread bun.

No word on whether or not these items will make a nationwide debut, as they're currently exclusive to specific locations, similar to some under-the-radar sandwiches you won’t believe exist.