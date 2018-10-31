McDonald’s Offering $6 Meal Deals, Including Pie, in November

Saving up cash for that Thanksgiving feast? In November, you can dine on the cheap at McDonald’s, which is offering a $6 Classic Meal Deal starting Nov. 1. Not only does it include a choice of numerous entrees, but each meal includes dessert.

According to McDonald’s website, the new deal offers guests their choice of one of four entrees. Choose a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Big Mac, 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or Filet-O-Fish sandwich.



McDonald's

The deal also comes with any size soft drink or sweet tea, a small order of French fries, and an apple pie or seasonal pie for dessert. That apple pie has undergone some core changes lately. McDonald’s now uses sliced instead of diced apples, a flaky lattice top. And instead of a sprinkled sugar and cinnamon topping, there’s now a sprinkled sugar topping, with cinnamon added to the apple filling.

The meals will be offered for a limited time at participating restaurants. McDonald’s didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on when exactly the deals will disappear. While you’re in a McDonald’s mood, check out 25 things you didn’t know about your favorite fast-food chains.