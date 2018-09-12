McDonald’s Makes Some Core Changes to Its Baked Apple Pie

If autumn means apples, and apples mean apple pie, then here’s a fall fast-food treat that’s just right for the season. McDonald’s has tweaked its baked apple pie with changes customers will both taste and see.

"Our new freshly baked apple pie recipe is in line with other positive changes we have made," Tiffany Briggs, a McDonald's spokesperson, said in a statement. "We removed, for example, artificial preservatives from our Chicken McNuggets and switched to real butter in our breakfast sandwiches because those changes matter to our guests.”

The new apple pie now features a flaky lattice-top crust, and sliced instead of diced apples. Instead of a sprinkled sugar and cinnamon topping, there’s now a sprinkled sugar topping, with cinnamon added to the apple filling. The pies are made with American-grown apples, including Golden Delicious, Jonagold, Rome, Gala, Ida Red and Fuji varieties.

Apple pie was the first dessert added to McDonald’s menu, back in 1968. In 1992, the original fried pies were replaced with the baked version.

While apple pie is the all-Amerian choice, McDonald’s locations in the U.S. have offered more than 40 different varieties, including pineapple, pumpkin, strawberry and lemon. Locations in China have offered taro and sweet corn varieties, and European restaurants feature such varieties as blackcurrant and chocolate custard.

If apple pie sounds extra a-peeling to you, check out where to find America’s best apple pies.