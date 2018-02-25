When the new set of emojis was introduced earlier this month, the entire state of Maine was thrilled that there would finally be a lobster emoji. One Maine senator had been pushing for it, and this February, the Unicode Consortium finally made the lobster emoji dream come true, along with a bagel emoji, a cupcake emoji, a surely very useful salt emoji, and more. Unfortunately there was one problem: The lobster had the wrong number of legs. More on Emojis Google Finally Switches Cheeseburger Emoji's Cheese Placement After Major Public Outcry

According to The Press Herald, in the previews released on Emojipedia, the sample lobster emoji had two big claws and three sets of legs. Lobsters actually have four sets of legs, not three. The samples released on Emojipedia are not necessarily the finalized depictions, but a lot of lobster fans were surprised to see the lobster emoji had the wrong number of legs.

Revamped lobster emoji gets a leg up (two, actually) after original design gets tripped up over anatomy: https://t.co/VS75axI9Hv #Maine #lobster pic.twitter.com/A7ttd09BXa — Kevin Miller (@KevinMillerPPH) February 20, 2018

After consideration of the number of legs on most lobsters, Emojipedia said it had made “some mistakes, and added two more legs to the lobster emoji. It also updated the skateboard emoji to make it look more like a modern skateboard, and corrected the direction of the DNA emoji, which had been twisted the wrong way.

The new version of the lobster emoji has eight legs, two claws, and a slightly modified tail, but it’s still just a sample and could change again before the emojis are released and available for use later this year. Then everybody will be able to use their lobster emojis, safe in the knowledge that they have the proper number of appendages. For more fun lobster facts, check out these five things you didn’t know about lobsters.