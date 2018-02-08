Unicode Consortium is rolling out 157 new emoji characters for 2018, and some of them look good enough to eat. Emojipedia released samples of Emoji 11.0 that include such tasty food emojis as a bagel, a cupcake, leafy greens, salt, the Lunar New Year treat mooncake, and a mango.

Unfortunately, you will not be able to use these new emojis until the update is widely available in the latter half of 2018 according the Emojipedia.

That means when you Instagram your bagel and lox spread from Russ & Daughters you can let your emoji do the talking. Snapchatting those cupcakes you just baked? Caption it with a pretty pink cupcake emoji. (But you’ll have to wait until next year’s Lunar New Year celebration to benefit from that cute little mooncake emoji.)

Of course, with the update Unicode will also releasing the highly anticipated redhead emoji. This is the first time in emoji history that there will be a red-haired emoji person option. Emoji 11.0 will also include a lobster emoji, and curly hair, white hair, and bald male and female emojis with any skin tone.

