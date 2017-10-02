Maine Senator Requests a Very Necessary Lobster Emoji

Maine Senator Angus King wants Unicode Consortium, the group that approves and makes emojis, to create an emoji for his state’s largest export, the lobster. In a letter sent to the Unicode Technical Committee, the independent senator proposed that the “lobster” emoji be a part of the Unicode Version 11 update due to the lobster’s cultural and economic importance not only in Maine, but worldwide.

“I respectfully request that the UTC include the Draft Candidate lobster emoji in Unicode Version 11.0, so that people who fish, process, serve, eat, or otherwise admire the lobster can accurately express themselves in emoji form,” King declared.

Maine deserves an emoji representative of its main export and food favorite. The world deserves to be able to express their joy over a great lobster roll, a cheesy dish of lobster macaroni and cheese, or even a particularly vicious sunburn using an emoji with little red claws!

According to emoji research done by SwiftKey, the emoji whose use is most distinctive in Maine is the volcano. Although it may be less indicative of their crustacean export, it is telling of their physical landscape (many of Maine’s geological features were formed by now-dormant supervolcanoes!). Other states’ most characteristic emojis do reflect their exports, or at least their food tastes. Iowa uses the corn emoji more than any other state, not a total shocker for the Midwest. Minnesota uses the peach. Michigan sends the strawberry emoji the most, Ohio uses the ice cream emoji, Utah picks a lollipop, Texas goes with grapes (the Lone Star State is home to a growing wine industry), Pennsylvania does cherries, and Nevada for one reason or another utilizes the eggplant.

As we know, food emojis take time to appear. It seemed to take forever until we were gifted with the always relevant, uber-important avocado emoji!

