Oreo Ups the Cookie Ante With New Hot Chicken Wing and Wasabi Flavors

The term "Oreo" used to simply mean a chocolate cookie with a delectable creamy filling, and we liked them just fine. But then the cookie giant started to branch out, and store shelves filled up with such creative flavors as cherry cola, pina colada, kettle corn, and of course, pumpkin spice. Some folks gobble up the fancy flavors as soon as they spot a new offering, while others stick to the classic variety. But if you’re a cookie monster visiting China any time soon, you might be able to sample the two wildest varieties to date: Hot chicken wing and wasabi Oreos.

Mondelez International, the company that owns Oreo, tweeted a photo and announcement of the new flavors, dubbing them an “innovation sensation,” and calling the flavors “big and bold.” They definitely are that: Neither have the traditional sweetness of most other Oreo flavors, and a savory filling inside a traditional chocolate wafer is bound to be too kooky a cookie for some.

Hot chicken wing Oreos seem to be inspired by the iconic snack known as Buffalo wings, which was invented in 1964 at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, N.Y., and features meaty chicken wings coated in a peppery, spicy sauce. And wasabi, of course, is the pungent green condiment popularly served alongside sushi.

Mondelez did not immediately respond to a Daily Meal request for comment on whether the cookies would be sold anywhere outside of China, but they’re so unusual that it seems unlikely. If you simply must try them, this might be the time to call in any favors from your pen-pal or cousin in Shanghai or Beijing. (And there’s always eBay.)

Hot wing and wasabi Oreos aren't for everyone.