Fall begins in a little more than a month, and Target is making sure we are counting down the days by announcing a bunch of new pumpkin spice, maple, apple, and almond toffee products. Target’s exclusive harvest must-haves are including all the fall things, from spice cake mix to pumpkin spice coffee.

Beginning September 2, Target will stock their shelves with a ton of seasonal snacks including caramel candy corn, maple pecan caramel corn, maple trail mix, and pumpkin spice caramel corn and pretzels. If you’re in the mood to get cozy and bake, Archer Farms is putting out apple streusel muffin mix, caramel apple bar mix, maple sugar cookie mix, pumpkin spice quick bread mix, and a cinnamon-y maple syrup — just in case you’re feeling like pancakes.



Target

Should you need your fall drink fix but can’t get to Starbucks or Dunkin’, Target is selling almond toffee ground coffee, honey crisp apple cider, and pumpkin spice coffee. If that’s not fall enough for you, Target will also be rolling out a maple pecan milk and a pumpkin spice eggnog this October.



Target

