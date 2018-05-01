The first-ever #MyOreoCreation contest is down to three finalists and it’s up to the fans to decide which one is worthy of the $500,000 grand prize. Starting now through June 30, cookie monsters can find these limited-time-only flavors in stores nationwide: Cherry Cola and Kettle Corn Oreos, and Piña Colada Oreo Thins.

Other cookie contenders that got the short end of the stick include Coffee & Donuts, Avocado, and Unicorn-flavored Oreos. Hundreds of thousands of ideas were submitted to the contest, but the brand was able to narrow the list by judging appeal, creativity, originality, and of course, taste. The winning flavor will be announced in early July.

"We were blown away by not only the volume of flavor ideas we received as part of our #MyOreoCreation Contest, but also by the creativity and imagination of our fans," associate director of North American Oreo equity Pam Clarkson said in a release. "The response to the contest underscored fan passion around OREO flavor innovation and we're thrilled with our three newest, limited-edition OREO cookie flavors – we can't wait for people to try them and let us know which they think should be the winning flavor!"



Courtesy of Oreo



Courtesy of Oreo



Courtesy of Oreo



The original black and white Oreos will always hold a special place in our pantries, unlike several other interesting varieties released by Nabisco over the years. We’re talking Blueberry Ice Cream, Watermelon, and “Shure, Bert!” For more questionable confections, here are the craziest Oreo flavors ever.