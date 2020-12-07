The holiday season is filled with traditional foods and drinks. In the United States, families often build gingerbread houses or bake Christmas cookies in December. In Puerto Rico, however, no Navidad is complete without the country’s Christmas cocktail, coquito.

Much like eggnog, coquito is a smooth and creamy drink, but there’s a tropical twist. The classic recipe is typically a combination of evaporated milk, condensed milk, coconut milk, cinnamon and white rum. However, there are many variations on how to make coquito, and the recipe is often passed down from generation to generation.

You can drink this holiday cocktail all year-round, but it is usually a staple to kick off the Christmas season in Puerto Rico. It is typically prepared in batches so there’s more than enough for family and friends to enjoy.

Making coquito is easy once you have the ingredients. Simply pour them into a carafe or pitcher. Then, chill it in the fridge before serving and garnish with cinnamon or nutmeg on top. Want to serve up even more merriment this holiday season? Consider more classic Christmas cocktail recipes.

Coquito

Ingredients:

2 cans evaporated milk

2 cans of coconut cream

1 can of condensed milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups white rum, optional

Cinnamon powder

2 cinnamon sticks

Directions:

Mix together all ingredients.

Pour into container.

Put into the fridge for at least a few hours or a day.

Garnish with cinnamon sticks.