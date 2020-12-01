  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Eggnog For A Crowd

December 1, 2020
Enjoy more than one cup
Eggnog For A Crowd
kajakiki/E+ via Getty Images

Bring life to your holiday party with this delicious eggnog recipe perfect for a crowd.

This recipe is by Bridget Albert and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
8 h 25 m
25 m
(prepare time)
8 h
(cook time)
15
Servings
Ingredients

  • 12 eggs, separated
  • 1 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 1 1/2 Cup spiced rum, or the spirit of your choice
  • 2 Cups whipping cream
  • 6 Cups milk
  • Ground nutmeg

Directions

Beat the egg yolks and sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer until light, 4 minutes.

Stir in rum.

Chill 8 hours in the refrigerator.

Beat the cream in a bowl until stiff peaks form.

Beat the egg whites in a separate bowl until stiff peaks form.

Fold the egg white mixture into the refrigerated egg yolk mixture.

Gently fold in the whipped cream.

Stir in milk.

Serve garnished with nutmeg.

Tags
best recipes
Christmas
eggs
nutmeg
winter drink
winter recipes
Spiced Rum
Eggnog For A Crowd