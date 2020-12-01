Eggnog For A Crowd

December 1, 2020
kajakiki/E+ via Getty Images
Bring life to your holiday party with this delicious eggnog recipe perfect for a crowd.
This recipe is by Bridget Albert and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 12 eggs, separated
- 1 1/2 Cup sugar
- 1 1/2 Cup spiced rum, or the spirit of your choice
- 2 Cups whipping cream
- 6 Cups milk
- Ground nutmeg
Directions
Beat the egg yolks and sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer until light, 4 minutes.
Stir in rum.
Chill 8 hours in the refrigerator.
Beat the cream in a bowl until stiff peaks form.
Beat the egg whites in a separate bowl until stiff peaks form.
Fold the egg white mixture into the refrigerated egg yolk mixture.
Gently fold in the whipped cream.
Stir in milk.
Serve garnished with nutmeg.