Eggnog For A Crowd

Beat the egg yolks and sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer until light, 4 minutes.

Stir in rum.

Chill 8 hours in the refrigerator.

Beat the cream in a bowl until stiff peaks form.

Beat the egg whites in a separate bowl until stiff peaks form.

Fold the egg white mixture into the refrigerated egg yolk mixture.

Gently fold in the whipped cream.

Stir in milk.

Serve garnished with nutmeg.