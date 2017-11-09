Oreo Milkshake
Oreo’s New Holiday Milkshake Kits Are Missing Some Key Ingredients

The Walmart gift set has (almost) everything you need to make a cookies and crème milkshake

Despite it being the beginning of November, the holiday season is officially upon us. And we all know what that means: Special holiday gift sets are hitting store shelves. Never one to miss out on a seasonal product opportunity, Oreo has teamed up with Walmart to release an Oreo Milkshake Gift Set. While this product may sound like the most amazing thing to ever hit store shelves, the actual reality kind of left us wanting more.

Sure, the Oreo Milkshake Gift Set, which @candyhunting tracked down, comes with some of what you need to make a cookies and crème milkshake. It contains two ceramic cups, an ice cream scoop, two straws, and four Oreo cookies.
 

While the recipe for the Oreo milkshake (two Oreo cookies, vanilla ice cream, 1/2 cup of milk) is included on the glass, the ice cream, milk, and blender all need to be purchased separately. So at $15.98, that’s kind of expensive, right? You could easily get all of these elements together yourself and put them in a nice gift bag for way less. And for crying out loud, there are only four Oreos — the one thing you’d hope there would be plenty of in an Oreo milkshake kit.

As you can imagine, the items in the kit don’t seem to be of the highest quality, either. But it is a cute gift set, so whatever — it could be the perfect holiday gift for, say, that 12-year-old step-cousin you don’t know very well.

The milkshake gift set isn’t the only holiday-themed product Oreo is dropping this season. They’ve also dropped hot cocoa-flavored Oreos and Oreo-flavored candy canes. And despite the relatively barren nature of the Oreo milkshake kit, hopefully the recipe is good enough to be one of their most drool-worthy desserts ever.

