Merry Christmas! Oreo Candy Canes Are Coming This Year

Your Christmas season just got a little bit brighter… and it’s only June. This holiday season, it seems as though Oreo will be joining the world of weird candy cane flavors.
Oreo’s entrance in to the candy cane market should come as no real surprise. The cookie giant has released a slew of unique flavors in recent years, including a jelly doughnut Oreo, a meta cookies and crème Oreo, Swedish Fish Oreo, and blueberry pie Oreo. The iconic cookies and crème flavor has also been turned in to a cookie butter and candy bar this year.
Oreo joins other outrageous candy cane flavors, such as bacon, wasabi, pickle, gravy, and sriracha.
