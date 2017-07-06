Candy Canes
Merry Christmas! Oreo Candy Canes Are Coming This Year

The latest wacky Oreo creation will come in Santa’s bag

Your Christmas season just got a little bit brighter… and it’s only June. This holiday season, it seems as though Oreo will be joining the world of weird candy cane flavors.

According to the Instagram account @candyhunting (h/t Popsugar), a cookies and crème-flavored candy cane will be hitting shelves in time for the Christmas season this year. An exact shelf date for this product has yet to be officially announced, but it looks exactly like you would expect. A black and white swirl replaces the classic red and white candy cane, and the packaging is the signature Oreo blue with snowflakes.

It will be the perfect addition for any goth Christmas tree this holiday season.
 

Oreo’s entrance in to the candy cane market should come as no real surprise. The cookie giant has released a slew of unique flavors in recent years, including a jelly doughnut Oreo, a meta cookies and crème Oreo, Swedish Fish Oreo, and blueberry pie Oreo. The iconic cookies and crème flavor has also been turned in to a cookie butter and candy bar this year.

Oreo joins other outrageous candy cane flavors, such as bacon, wasabi, pickle, gravy, and sriracha.

