Do you feel that chill in the air? Perhaps some jingle bells off in the distance? Yes, the holidays are right around the corner, and that means that seasonal candies and treats are coming too. This year, Target has a brand-new flavor of M&M’s, and they’re a cozy winter dream.

Hot Cocoa M&M’s will hit Target store shelves this November, and The Daily Meal got a sneak peek of the festive new candy-coated chocolate treats. “Aren’t all M&M’s kind of hot cocoa-flavored already?” you might ask. Nope! These feature a small milk chocolate ring underneath the shell and a white chocolate marshmallow-flavored center. Basically, it’s the a big ol’ mug of Swiss Miss in a piece of candy.

Target is no stranger to seasonally flavored M&M candies. This Halloween marks the return of their Cookies & Screeem flavor, and the retailer also sells gigantic buckets of M&M’s.

In addition to the new Hot Cocoa M&M’s, Target has a few other exclusive seasonal candies, including snickerdoodle white chocolate truffles from Lindt, hot cocoa squares with a marshmallow crème center from Dove and milk chocolate cookie crunch squares from Ghirardelli.

We don’t know about you, but this news makes us hungry. And we’re adding these new chocolate goodies to our list of groceries you should always buy at Target.