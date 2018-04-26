Milk chocolate and peanut M&M’s have been spotted at Target in a hefty new package: a giant resealable bucket. Do I smell movie munchies? Car snacks? Junk food blogger @candyhunting found the 32.5-ounce tubs of chocolate candy, which were photographed and uploaded to Instagram. Each one will set you back $8.49.

“Target is now selling buckets of M&M’s! Bring the buckets to the beach, like the depicted scenes with Red and Yellow, to rock that winter body all summer long!” @candyhunting captioned the post.

People are super excited about the heaping offering, and Instagram is actually sort of freaking out.

“This is so dangerous,” @toljanic wrote in the comments.

“Now easier to grab handfuls!” @g0rdon_shumway exclaimed.

“Omg omg omg omg I definitely just squealed in the middle of dinner,” @msmosconi admitted.

“Omg I need this in my life,” @emayenvi said.

The confectioner is also currently testing three new flavors: Crunchy Mint, Crunchy Raspberry, and Crunchy Espresso. Fans can vote on their favorite variety up until a winner is announced in August. The Daily Meal tasted-tested all three kinds ahead of their release and Crunchy Mint was the clear winner.