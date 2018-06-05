Bad habits are easy to catch and hard to get rid of. Chances are you’ve accrued at least a few in the highs and lows of your 20s — especially in college. Back then, you weren’t all that worried about the consequences of your questionable decisions. You stayed out late, ate too many packets of ramen, and probably didn’t always prioritize your health over other important aspects of your life.

Unhealthy Habits You Need to Ditch Before You Turn 40 Gallery

All that’s well and fine — I mean, if you always prioritized your health, you’d have missed out on all the friendships from late-night pizza runs and experiences from making mistakes along the way.

But now that you’re nearing 40, you might be thinking that it’s time to take a step back and assess what changes need to be made. Once you turn 40, some say there are life rules that become OK to break. But on the flip side, there are things you may have let slide in your younger days that are good idea to stop ASAP. You’re always changing, so why not continue to better yourself? Now’s as good a time as any to make some healthy life changes to make this chapter of your life feel even better than the last. These are the unhealthy habits that you need to ditch before your 40th birthday.