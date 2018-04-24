There are lots of ways germs can spread through your home. But pests might be one of the grossest. Common household pests, such as mice, cockroaches, ants, and other creepy crawlies often go unnoticed — until, of course, it’s too late. Once an infestation worsens, it can get much harder to treat.

15 Things You Need to Know About Mice and Other Pests Gallery

Your best line of defense against these critters is keeping a clean house. Make sure you pest-proof your kitchen (this simple guide may help) and thoroughly clean the dirtiest areas of your home. If you hate using harsh chemicals and spending loads on cleaning supplies, remember that cleaning doesn’t have to be complicated. You can use these all-natural cleaning tips to keep your home free of germs for a fraction of the price.

But you can only do so much to prevent pests from worming their way inside your home. If some manage to infiltrate, it’s not the end of the world. Becoming knowledgeable about pests and their habits can make dealing with an infestation easier — here are 15 things you need to know to keep your home pest-free.