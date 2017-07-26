breakfast
shutterstock
  1. Home
  2. Healthy Eating
  3. Mind and Body
  1. Home
  2. Healthy Eating
  3. Mind and Body

Tell Us Your Mood, We'll Tell You What to Eat for Breakfast

By
We dream of a world where no one must make decisions this important without help

We’ve all been there. You wake up late, lazily trudging your way out of bed. Step by sluggish step, you make your way to the kitchen.

More food quizzes

Pretty much the only thing that got you out of bed in the first place was the idea of breakfast. It was so hard to drag yourself from under your covers, but the sweet calling of eggs and bacon did the trick. You could almost smell the wafts of bacon coming from your kitchen... But then you realized it was all your imagination. No one was cooking bacon — yet. And so you made your way there. In front of your fridge, you’re standing, gazing at its contents in silence.

But now that you’re here, you have no idea what you want for breakfast.

Don’t panic: We’re here to make that difficult decision for you. Whether it’s a good day or a bad one, we have your back. All you have to do is take the one-question quiz.

It’s so simple. Tell us your mood in one word. Then, we tell you exactly what you should have for breakfast. We’ll even tell you why.

Whether you agree with us or not, it can’t hurt to find out. Then, find out your state's favorite breakfast here.

Related Links
Is It an Actual British Food or Is It From Harry Potter?Quiz: Can You Guess What These British Foods Actually Are?How Much Do You Know About Gluten? Here’s a Quiz to Find Out
Tags
quiz
breakfast
brunch
whats for breakfast
mood quiz