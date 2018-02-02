Cancer is scary — that much, we understand. In 2018, the American Cancer Society projects that approximately 1,735,350 new cancer cases and 609,640 cancer deaths will occur in the United States. You want to protect yourself and your loved ones from being one of those millions of people; there are lifestyle changes and habits that can help reduce your risk.

Stop Believing These 10 Foods Cause Cancer Gallery

Reducing stress, getting enough sleep, abstaining from cigarettes, participating in physical activity, and regularly checking in with your doctor are great places to start.

The good news is that the rate of new cancer diagnoses is actually on the decline. So is the number of deaths caused by cancer — from 2006 to 2015, the cancer death rate declined by about 1.5 percent annually in both men and women. So America’s outlook on fighting cancer is not without progress.

Given the fear of cancer and desperate attempts to avoid it, rumors have circulated about foods that “cause cancer.” The fact is no one food is going to cause cancer in a person — though certain foods eaten in excess over a long period of time can increase your risk. These 10 foods, though, do not cause cancer, and avoiding them entirely is not necessary.