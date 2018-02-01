If your dating life is a little slow lately, your diet might be the problem. That is, if you believe the results of Match.com’s recent survey, Singles in America. According to data from over 5,000 respondents, people who follow a gluten-free diet are 217 percent more likely to have gone on a date in the past year. They were also 172 percent less likely to have had a dry spell in the past two years.

Eliminating gluten is evidently helping people with their sex lives, too. The survey also revealed that those who report experiencing orgasms are 43 percent more likely to be gluten-free.

We’re a bit confused about the appeal of a gluten-free diet, especially for someone you’re dating. Like, wow, it’s just so sexy that you can’t drink beer, eat bread, or do anything else fun in life…

But we can’t argue with the stats. The singles are into it.

Not all dieters have as much luck as the gluten-free, though. According to a set of data collected by FoodBoxHQ, 28.2 percent of Americans refuse to date a vegan. The jury’s still out on the keto diet, Whole30, and Atkins — we’re not sure if those regimens have the same amount of sex appeal.

Though one man pretending to be an everything bagel on Tinder did manage to get over 1,000 matches… Maybe the bagel was gluten-free?