According to a new study published in the Journal of Urology, a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains might not be enough to protect against aggressive prostate cancer. You may need to be eating legumes, fish, and olive oil as well — these eating patterns, in close alignment with the Mediterranean diet, could be the key to lowering your chances.

More than one in 10 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetimes. The cancer is one of the most common in the United States, second only to skin cancer. If you’re not following a Mediterranean diet, you might not be doing enough to mitigate your risk.

The study’s authors insist that men should focus on “whole dietary patterns instead of individual foods” to best protect themselves. That means zeroing in on “bad foods” isn’t the answer — but instead, men should consider adding in the healthful foods that the Mediterranean diet proposes. According to the results of the study, patterns of the Mediterranean diet were successful in lowering prostate cancer risk. Patterns of Western and “prudent” diets showed no such effect, leaving the risk equally as severe.

The Mediterranean diet could help, but it’s not all you can do to protect against prostate cancer. Here’s a complete guide for what you should and shouldn’t eat for prostate health.