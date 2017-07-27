This Rainbow Iced Latte Will Cure Your Hangover

Millennials have done it again. This time, they’ve taken three of their favorite trending topics (lattes, rainbow food, and alcohol) and morphed them into one absolutely unnecessary — but so Instagrammable — creation. The rainbow iced latte.

If you’re wondering who’s responsible for this amazing — or, depending on who you’re asking, absurd — drink, your answer is with the Mean Girls-obsessed, fearlessly honest, impossibly popular women behind the site Betches and a few of their friends over at The Good Sort (a vegan café in New York City).

They noticed a problem (i.e., a hangover) and devised a trendy solution (this latte).

Now, just to be clear, there’s no coffee involved in the making of this beverage. Instead, this latte is jam-packed with fashion-forward “superfoods,” most of which are trending on Instagram.

Here at The Daily Meal, we’ve never even tried a few of these ingredients: dragon fruit pulp, coconut milk, turmeric, almond milk, and blue algae. Each ingredient correlates to a hangover remediating capability. Dragon fruit pulp, for instance, is a low calorie sweetener that “makes you strong like Khaleesi.” The coconut milk? Hydrating electrolytes.

Basically, the combination of electrolytes, anti-inflammatory liquids, and vitamin-rich superfoods covers all the bases of your worst hangover symptoms.

Betches

You can buy the latte at The Good Sort, but if you’re more than a hangover’s walking distance away from this petite café, don’t fret. It’s so easy to make for yourself (if you can manage to get your hands on the rare ingredients).

To help even the most dehydrated brain through the process, the girls filmed a how-to video of their creation.

So next time you’re feeling a little “under the weather” on a Sunday morning, skip the Pedialyte and Gatorade and whip up one of these instead.

Or head over to The Good Sort and have the nice barista make one for you. You need your rest, after all.