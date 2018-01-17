It sounds like something out of an allergy-prone kid’s nightmare — so you probably won’t be seeing it in elementary schools anytime soon. But peanut milk is the newest plant-based milk alternative to hit store shelves. We gave it a try to determine whether it was worth buying over almond (or, you know, cow’s), and the verdict might surprise you.
Dairy-free milk replacements are nothing new. Almond milk, soy milk, oat milk… Companies keep on finding more and more plant-based foods to milk, trying to turn everything from almonds to bananas into a palatable milky beverage. Not all milks are created equal, however — few are ever as nutritious as the dairy-filled original.
Having heard of pecan milk, walnut milk, and even pea milk, peanut milk didn’t come as a huge shock. When our friends at Elmhurst sent us over a couple of quarts of their new dairy-free milk replacement, we didn’t have much in terms of expectations. Wouldn’t this stuff just taste like oily, watered-down peanut butter?
But after pouring that first glass, we realized we’d gone nuts for peanut milk. Why hasn’t anyone tried milking peanuts sooner?
This new dairy-free milk option tastes just like almond milk — only (peanut) better. With notes of peanut-ty taste and a smooth, milky texture, this milk left nothing wanting from our milk-drinking experience. While almond milks and other milk replacements tend to taste watered down and empty, this flavor was rich, thick, and perfect for a peanut butter and banana smoothie.
The milk contains more protein than almond milk with the same amount of healthy fat. There was some added sugar involved, but all milks have sugar — even cow’s milk. This particular company used cane sugar to sweeten their beverage, and just a tiny bit (5 grams per serving) did the trick.
If you or someone in your life has a serious peanut allergy, steer clear. Each serving is made using 31 peanuts. For the lactose-intolerant and plant-based, however, this milk could be the answer to your prayers.
Elmhurst also created a chocolatey version, Milked Peanuts With Chocolate. This beverage tasted like a sweet glass of smooth chocolate milk — or a rich hot chocolate, if you chose to warm it over the stove. It smelled like your jack-o’-lantern might after a successful night of trick-or-treating — Reese’s and Kit Kats and Snickers all meshed together. Though a less nutritious option than the plain peanut milk, this cocoa-sweetened beverage was a favorite for our tasters. We bet it would blend deliciously with one of these 25 healthy smoothies that taste like dessert.
