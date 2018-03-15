If you’ve ever gone to your pantry for a bag of sugar or a box of cereal only to find that the corner has been chewed open and its contents are spilling out everywhere, then you already know that your pantry can easily become a magnet for rodents and insects.

How to Pest-Proof Your Kitchen Gallery

The smells of the food stored in your pantry, along with the easy-to-chew-through packaging in which most foods are contained, make your pantry the perfect place for pests to find a meal. Luckily, it’s easy to keep bugs and rodents from making their way into your supply of food — you just need to know a few simple tricks.

Your kitchen is the last place you want these pests to find a home. But with the warmer weather and the damp spring air, the changing season is going to make your home prone to attracting wandering creepy crawlers.

Whether you’ve seen signs that bugs or rodents have been in your pantry or whether you simply want to take preventative measures, you only need to follow a few easy steps to ensure a pest-free kitchen.