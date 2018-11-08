There’s a lot of information about diabetes floating around. And that’s probably a good thing! Besides the fact that diabetes has something to do with blood sugar and diet, how much do you really know? But this information is being spread by many different sources, and some of it isn’t supported by science. The best way to safeguard yourself from falling victim to these myths is to educate yourself as much as you can. And if you are concerned that you might be at risk, talk to your doctor about getting a blood test.

20 Things You Didn’t Know About Diabetes and Diet Gallery

Though diabetes can be prevented and treated with medications and careful monitoring, it cannot be cured. It’s important to know the facts about diabetes, whether you have the disease or not. But the misinformation spread about diabetes can actually be dangerous.

The more people are properly educated about diabetes, the better care people can receive when they are at risk. And diabetes is a major health risk in the United States, affecting over 30 million Americans according to the American Diabetes Association. It’s currently the seventh leading cause of death due to an increased risk of heart problems and other complications. Protect yourself — read up on these 20 things you probably didn’t know about diabetes and diet.