  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

The Teeling Whiskey Irish Coffee
It's the perfect fall drink
Nov 3, 2017 | 2:36 pm
By
Editor
irish coffee
iStock

Teeling Whiskey, the “Liquid Gold” that has roots in Dublin, is all about quality over quantity. Teeling brothers Jack and Stephen opened the Teeling Whiskey Distillery in 2015 - the FIRST new distillery in Dublin in over 125 years!

Here's my favorite recipe with their delicious whiskey!

 

1
Servings
91
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 40ml Teeling Irish Whiskey Small Batch
  • 120ml Freshly Brewed, Robust Coffee
  • 20ml Spiced Stout Syrup
  • Orange Zested Cream
  • Garnish: Freshly Grated Nutmeg
  • Suggested Glassware: Hot Drinks Glass

Directions

Preheat glass with some warm water and discard, add the Teeling Whiskey, stout syrup, brewed coffee and stir to combine.

Warm a large spoon and gently pour the cream over the back of the spoon and onto the coffee.

Garnish with a light dusting of grated nutmeg and enjoy with friends!

Nutritional Facts

Sugar
10g
11%
Carbohydrate, by difference
12g
9%
Vitamin A, RAE
3µg
0%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
1mg
1%
Calcium, Ca
22mg
2%
Choline, total
4mg
1%
Folate, total
2µg
1%
Magnesium, Mg
99mg
31%
Niacin
6mg
43%
Phosphorus, P
12mg
2%
Sodium, Na
36mg
2%
Water
161g
6%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.