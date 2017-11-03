The Teeling Whiskey Irish Coffee

Teeling Whiskey, the “Liquid Gold” that has roots in Dublin, is all about quality over quantity. Teeling brothers Jack and Stephen opened the Teeling Whiskey Distillery in 2015 - the FIRST new distillery in Dublin in over 125 years!
Here's my favorite recipe with their delicious whiskey!
Preheat glass with some warm water and discard, add the Teeling Whiskey, stout syrup, brewed coffee and stir to combine.
Warm a large spoon and gently pour the cream over the back of the spoon and onto the coffee.
Garnish with a light dusting of grated nutmeg and enjoy with friends!