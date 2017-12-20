Nobody ever said that the holidays are easy. Though everyone dreams of the happy family Christmas full of laughter and gifts, the Hanukkah gathering filled with the perfect latkes, or the New Year’s Eve spent with a midnight Champagne toast, that just isn’t a reality. That’s because, more often than not, you have to spend the holidays with your family. And families can be… difficult.

Maybe you haven’t seen your relatives in a while, maybe recent politics have really divided your family, or maybe you just don’t get along with those you share a bloodline with. That’s OK! But you need to know how to survive, manage, and escape the holidays with your mental health intact. Luckily, we have 15 tips and strategies for getting through this holiday season while still staying in the good graces of your family and without losing your own cool.Whether you’re travelling home for the holidays , having your in-laws come and stay as houseguests , or just trucking to Grandma’s house in the next town over, you’re probably going to encounter some awkward and uncomfortable scenarios. Need to know how to cope? Click here for the ultimate family holiday survival guide.