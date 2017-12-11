The Ultimate Potato Latke Recipe

Using a food processor with a coarse grating disc, grate the potatoes and onion. Transfer the mixture to a colander and drain any remaining liquid. You can also use a clean dish towel and lay it over the mixture, press down gently and soak up any excess liquid.

In a large bowl, moving quite quickly (so the potatoes don't go brown) mix together the potato and onion mixture, eggs, breadcrumbs, baking powder and flour. Mix until the flour and breadcrumbs are absorbed. Add more if necessary.

In a medium sized pan, over high heat about a 1/4 inch of oil. Make sure the oil is hot but not smoking.

Place a few dollops of batter into the pan and flatten with a spatula. Don't over-crowd the pan. When the edges of the latkes start to get brown and cripsy flip them over.

They will cook for approximately 5 minutes per side.

Transfer the cooked latkes to a plate with a sheet of paper towel to soak up any extra oil.

Sprinkle with salt and serve warm with apple sauce and sour cream.

Enjoy!