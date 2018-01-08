Mind Your Manners: 8 Ways You Can Be More Polite in the New Year

Some New Year’s resolutions are difficult to keep. Losing weight, quitting smoking, and drinking less are all valiant, worthwhile goals. Unfortunately, all of these things are easier said than done. If you’re looking for an easy resolution that’s easy to keep and will help to improve your life (and the lives of the people you interact with), try being more polite.

It’s easy to let the world get the best of you and think of yourself first. But being gracious, kind, and courteous are great personality traits that few have anymore. Being polite will help you in life by making a lasting, positive impression on those around you. You may find that it will also improve your mood and reduce stress.

Becoming a more polite person is also incredibly easy. Sure, you have to avoid the irresistible pull of gossip and maybe hold the door open once in a while, but you can also do really small things such as use people’s names, listen closely during conversations, and resist the urge to text when in the company of others.