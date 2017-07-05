Corn Dogs, Funnel Cakes, and 20 Other Junk Foods You Have to Make for Your Summer Parties

We don’t know about you, but some of our fondest memories of summertime involve going to the state fair. The annual event is filled with rides, second-rate musical acts, animals galore, and some of the craziest foods to ever grace the planet.

Yes, the state fair is the ultimate source of outrageous junk foods.You know the kinds of dishes we're talking about. The notorious doughnut burger. Deep-fried Oreos. Caramel apples. Cheese curds. Dessert nachos. Mexican street corn. On one hand, you feel guilty for indulging in all of these insane dishes. But on the other, you know you love it.So, to help shake up your summertime party menus, we looked to the classic state fair for inspiration. The result is 22 of our heartiest, unhealthiest, and most bizarre dishes. Sure, there are simple classics like the chili cheese dog, but we also have bacon cupcakes, homemade choco tacos, and a fried green tomato BLT that will make your head spin.