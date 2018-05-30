Bella Hadid Brings Pizza Through Airport Security

At least she didn’t have to worry about cramming it into an overhead compartment. After a weekend in Monaco, model Bella Hadid brought two boxes of pizza through airport security before boarding a private jet headed to London. The model and sneaker-head Insta-storied the whole thing for her over 18.1 million Instagram followers.

“I will forever remember the first time I had to send my pizza thru security,” the 21-year-old captioned the photo of two pizza boxes stacked on top of each other in a gray security bin. Nice to see that even famous models have to follow airport security protocol. In the following bin was a red Prada backpack, naturally.



Bella Hadid/Instagram

We’re not sure if the average traveler would be allowed to count two pizzas as her “one allotted personal item,” but Hadid’s unconventional luggage doesn’t seem to have raised any eyebrows, and there was clearly plenty of stowage space on the private plane.

In a following photo, Hadid shared an image of herself and her friends sharing the cheese and pepperoni pizzas on the plane. “Gotta keep my girls happy,” she wrote in yellow font. But after looking at those paltry slices, how good can the pizza in Monte Carlo be? (Although we can think of unhealthier airplane snacks…)



Bella Hadid/Instagram

Food doesn’t taste as good at altitude anyway — maybe once Hadid returns stateside after launching the Dior Backstage Collection in the U.K., she and her “girls” would enjoy a road trip to indulge in a slice from the best pizza place in every state.