15 Things You Should Never Say to the Groom

When a dear friend or family member of yours announces that he’s getting married, it’s natural to get excited. A groom-to-be is an exciting person to know! There are endless possibilities for his life ahead and months of wedding planning with cake tastings, suit fittings, and honeymoon planning on the horizon. It’s only natural to talk to a groom about his wedding and wife-to-be.
But there are some phrases and topics of conversation that may seem like loving jokes or compliments that are actually a little eyebrow-raising. Don’t devolve into sexist chatter about how the groom’s life is over or whatever now that he’s getting married. That’s just rude. The groom is happy! Let him live his life and enjoy his relationship. For these off-putting topics of conversation and other things you should never say to a groom-to-be, click here.
