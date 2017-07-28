10 Ways Southerners Are Way More Polite Than You

istockphoto.com
There are a lot of things the southern United States is known for: a particular accent, insanely delicious and indulgent foods, and an unending heat, just to name a few. But if there’s another thing that sets the South apart from the rest of the country, it’s the signature hospitality of its residents.
The pop-up inside the home of ‘Sleep No More’ is a major head-turner
Some fantastic cheeses are coming from our neighbor to the south
The new restaurant will include more casual dishes than diners who’ve become accustomed to his modernist cooking might expect